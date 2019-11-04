Image copyright Family issue Image caption Tyrone Clarke was stabbed to death after being set upon by a gang of men in Beeston

The mother of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Leeds says she is furious one of his killers is being released back into the city on parole.

Tyrone Clarke, 16, was stabbed to death after being set upon by a gang of men in Beeston, in April 2004.

Four people were later convicted of his murder, including Anjum Amin, who following a hearing last month is due to be released.

Tyrone's mother, Lorraine Fraser, said the killers seemed to have more rights.

"It puts me, my family, everybody at risk," she said.

"I urged them not to put him back in the area and the answer they came back with is he needs to be near his family.

"I want to see my son, but I can't because of what he and the rest of them did."

Image caption Anjum Amin was jailed in 2005 along with three others - Islamur Rahman, Kamer Akram and Liaquat Ali

Amin received a life sentence in 2005, along with Islamur Rahman, Kamer Akram and Liaquat Ali. He is the last of the four to be released.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: "We can confirm that a panel has directed the release of Anjum Amin following an oral hearing.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on whether a prisoner would represent a significant risk to the public after release. The panel will have carefully looked at a whole range of evidence, including details of the original evidence and any evidence of behaviour change.

"We do that with great care and public safety is our number one priority."