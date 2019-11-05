Liversedge shooting: Injured man held on unrelated charge
One of two men injured in a shooting in West Yorkshire has been discharged from hospital and arrested for an unrelated offence, police have said.
The 27-year-old was found with gunshot wounds on Huddersfield Road, Liversedge, at about 19:10 GMT on Monday, along with a 22-year-old.
The younger man remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe those responsible drove away in a small, dark coloured vehicle and are appealing for witnesses.
The road remains closed while officers investigate.
Det Supt Mark Swift said: "Clearly this incident has caused understandable concern in the community and extensive enquiries are underway to identify those involved.
"The discharge of any firearm in a public place is an extremely serious matter and something police will absolutely not tolerate."
