Image caption The men were found injured on Huddersfield Road, Liversedge

One of two men injured in a shooting in West Yorkshire has been discharged from hospital and arrested for an unrelated offence, police have said.

The 27-year-old was found with gunshot wounds on Huddersfield Road, Liversedge, at about 19:10 GMT on Monday, along with a 22-year-old.

The younger man remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe those responsible drove away in a small, dark coloured vehicle and are appealing for witnesses.

The road remains closed while officers investigate.

Det Supt Mark Swift said: "Clearly this incident has caused understandable concern in the community and extensive enquiries are underway to identify those involved.

"The discharge of any firearm in a public place is an extremely serious matter and something police will absolutely not tolerate."

