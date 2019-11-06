Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC film crews saw dozens of officers dressed in riot gear at the scene

Police in riot gear tackled Bonfire Night disorder in Leeds involving groups of youths throwing fireworks and setting bins alight.

A helicopter was also deployed to tackle the mayhem that broke out after 20:00 GMT in Harehills Road.

West Yorkshire Police said people were hurling fireworks and missiles and police vehicles were damaged.

A number of people were arrested. Police said investigations were ongoing to identify all those involved.

Image caption High visibility patrols continued into the night

Image caption Police said they were reviewing CCTV

A number of roads were closed while officers contained the groups.

No-one was reported to have been injured, the force said.

Ch Supt Damien Miller said: "We made it clear from the outset that any instances of disorder or antisocial behaviour would not be tolerated and we were able to quickly respond."