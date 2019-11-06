Levi Ogden death: Halifax murder accused in court
A man accused of murdering a mother of two in Halifax will stand trial in April.
Levi Ogden, 26, was discovered seriously injured in Silver Street on Sunday and died later in hospital.
Lloyd Birkby, 26, of Langdale Street, Halifax, is charged with murder and two counts of common assault.
Appearing via video link at Bradford Crown Court he entered no plea. He is due to reappear on 6 January and the judge set a trial date of 27 April.
