Olympic medallists Alistair and Jonny Brownlee have been awarded honorary doctorates in sports science.

The triathletes were honoured due to their "long-standing" relationship with Leeds Becket University.

The brothers came to the university to train as teenagers and the university is one of the partners with the Leeds Triathlon Centre where they practise.

Alistair Brownlee won gold in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. Jonny Brownlee won bronze in 2012 and silver in 2016.

Alistair Brownlee said: "It's very special to be here and we both feel very lucky to have had a long relationship with the university and staff.

"I actually first ran here on a primary school sports day."

'Very proud'

Sir Bob Murray CBE, chancellor of Leeds Beckett University, said: "Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee have long-standing relationships with our university and we are very proud to have helped them in their journeys toward international sporting success."

He said the brothers, who are both still based in the city, were very much part of the local community.

Peter Mackreth, dean of the Carnegie School of Sport at Leeds Beckett, said: "Alistair and Jonny are world class athletes who have taken the triathlon to new levels.

"We are delighted they have been able to join us today to receive their Sport Science Honorary Doctorates and for us to recognise their incredible achievements."

