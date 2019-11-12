Man charged over double shooting in Liversedge
- 12 November 2019
A man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after two men were shot in West Yorkshire.
The men, aged 22 and 27, were seriously injured in the shooting on Huddersfield Road in Liversedge on 4 November.
West Yorkshire Police said 32-year-old Umar Ditta, from Wakefield, was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court.
A man, 30, arrested on Saturday remains in custody while two others, aged 24 and 25, have been released while inquiries continue.