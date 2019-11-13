Image caption The shootings happened on Huddersfield Road on 4 November

A man has appeared at court charged with conspiracy to commit murder after two men were shot in West Yorkshire.

The men, aged 22 and 27, were seriously injured on Huddersfield Road, in Liversedge, on 4 November.

Umar Ditta, aged 32, of Larkspur Way, Wakefield, was remanded by magistrates in Leeds and will appear at the city's Crown Court on 10 December.

Khamier Masood, aged 30, from Dewsbury, will appear before magistrates charged with conspiracy to commit murder later.

Two other men, aged 24 and 25, have been released under investigation as West Yorkshire Police continue their inquiries.