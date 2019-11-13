Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Frankie Allwork posted a picture of him posing with a stolen Audi on a site called Mr Dingers

A gang of thieves who stole luxury cars in Leeds and posted photographs of themselves posing with the vehicles on social media have been detained.

West Yorkshire Police said images were posted on an Instagram account called Mr Dingers - where thieves anonymously brag about their crimes.

One of the gang, Frankie Allwork, 21, posted a picture of himself standing in front of a stolen £60,000 Audi A6.

James Holroyd and Bryn Kerry, both 20, also posed in photographs.

All admitted burglary or car theft charges at Leeds Crown Court and were sentenced to between 32 months and four years and six months.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The gang also posted pictures of a £30,000 Seat Leon FR

West Yorkshire Police said the images provided vital evidence as part of an investigation into the theft of £568,000 worth of luxury cars in the city.

Allwork's face was obscured with an emoji when the picture appeared on Mr Dingers - slang for stolen vehicles - but officers found the original unedited image of him on a mobile phone.

A video was also posted on the site showing the gang brandishing tools and driving along in the stolen Audi, which was taken from a house in Shadwell, on 7 January.

The Audi and a £30,000 Seat Leon FR, which was stolen the same night from Woodlesford, were also photographed by the gang.

Acting Detective Inspector Naeem Khan said: "It is clear from the way they bragged about their offences on social media these offenders had absolute contempt for their victims."

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Frankie Allwork, James Holroyd and Bryn Kerry were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court

Allwork, of Kentmere Avenue, Seacroft, was sentenced to four years and six months in a young offenders institute.

He also admitted his involvement in another burglary in January where a £100,000 Mercedes was stolen from Scholes.

Holroyd, of Halton Moor Road, Leeds, was sentenced to 34 months

Kerry, of Ingelwood Drive, Seacroft, was sentenced to 32 months

More news from across Yorkshire

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.