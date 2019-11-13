Murder arrest after man found dead at Huddersfield house
- 13 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found dead at a house in Huddersfield.
The victim, in his 60s, was discovered on Tuesday when police were called to the property in Whingrove Avenue.
He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 16:20 GMT.
A 34-year-old man is in custody. West Yorkshire Police said detectives were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.