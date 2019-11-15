Image copyright Google Image caption Nathaniel Suggitt's body was discovered inside a flat on Love Lane Terrace, Pontefract

A man has denied killing a 90-year-old man in his own home.

Nathaniel Suggitt's body was found with stab wounds at his flat on Love Lane Terrace in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, on 5 October.

Glyndwr Wayman, 49, also of Love Lane Terrace, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and robbery at Leeds Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial on 22 April next year.

