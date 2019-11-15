Pontefract death: Man denies murdering 90-year-old in flat
- 15 November 2019
A man has denied killing a 90-year-old man in his own home.
Nathaniel Suggitt's body was found with stab wounds at his flat on Love Lane Terrace in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, on 5 October.
Glyndwr Wayman, 49, also of Love Lane Terrace, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and robbery at Leeds Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial on 22 April next year.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.