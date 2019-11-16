Spilt milk closes North Yorkshire road

Image copyright Geograph/David Dixon Image caption The milk spillage closed the A169 in both directions causing heavy traffic

A North Yorkshire road was closed after a tanker overturned, spilling milk across the road.

Both lanes of the A169 were closed after the spillage at about 10:30 GMT on Friday.

Four fire crews were called to the scene near the village of Lockton in the North York Moors.

Fire crews stemmed the leak of milk and engine coolant until another milk tanker arrived. The surviving milk was then decanted into the second tanker.

The tanker driver, a 60-year-old man, managed to get out and was treated at the scene.

