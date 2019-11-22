Image copyright Google Image caption The school will remain closed until Monday

A primary school has been forced to close after a flu-like virus struck pupils and staff.

Burley Oaks Primary School in Burley-in-Wharfedale, West Yorkshire, will remain closed until Monday in a bid to prevent the illness spreading further.

Headteacher Claire Lee said she had no choice but to put in place the "extreme measure".

It is believed the virus has affected more than 100 pupils and staff but this has not been confirmed.

Ms Lee said: "Unfortunately the school, with the permission of Bradford Council, has had to take the step of closing until next week due to an outbreak of a flu-like virus.

"We have taken steps to limit the infection that include carrying out deep cleans, limiting contact between year groups to stop cross infection and closing after school clubs.

"However, we are still seeing children and staff become ill in large numbers.

"We really did not want to have to take this extreme measure and I am extremely sorry for the inconvenience that I know this will cause families; we really have no choice."

She said anyone concerned about symptoms of flu should follow NHS guidance.

The school is a mixed state school for children aged between five and 11, with a capacity for 420 pupils.

