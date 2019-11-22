Image copyright YappApp Image caption The incident involved one of LNER new Azuma trains

An investigation has been launched into a crash between two empty trains in Leeds.

The LNER passenger trains were travelling at low speed when they hit each other at the Neville Hill depot.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said it was looking into the incident on 13 November which caused one of the trains to derail.

Nobody was hurt in the crash, but services at Leeds Station were delayed for a number of hours.

The RAIB said the trains were "moving into the depot on the same track" when they collided.

A new class 800 Azuma train with nine carriages went into the back of High Speed Train (HST) at a speed of around 14 mph (22 km/h).

The impact caused three of the class 800 carriages to derail and caused "significant damage" to both trains, the RAIB said.

