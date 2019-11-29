Image caption Robert Miller has been given three months to repay the cash he stole by a judge at Bradford Crown Court

A man who stole £30,000 from a care home resident with Alzheimer's Disease has been told he will be jailed if he fails to pay back the cash.

Robert Miller, 60, of Thornton Road, Bradford, worked at Heaton Grange Care Home as a cook and in other roles.

In June he was given a suspended jail term after admitting the theft to fund his gambling habit.

A judge has given Miller three months to sell a property and raise the cash or he will be jailed for nine months.

A Proceeds of Crime hearing at Bradford Crown Court heard Miller and his wife Susan - the care home manager - had been involved in the theft from the resident.

Miller was given a two-year suspended sentence for theft and fraud and his wife received a four-month suspended jail term for the theft of £3,000.

Bradford Crown Court was told Susan Miller, 60, also of Thornton Road, had tried to cover up the theft by repaying £3,000.

Proceeds of Crime action against Susan Miller have now been discontinued.

Judge Colin Burn heard Robert Miller benefited from the crime to the tune of £30,579.52 and had an available amount of £28,625.

The money would be raised from the sale of a property and Judge Colin Burn gave Robert Miller three months to raise the cash.

He must also pay the care home's owner Deepak Patel fees he was deprived of because of Miller's theft.

Judge Colin Burn told Miller a further three-month extension was possible to sell the house, but if he defaulted or did not offer an explanation for non-payment he faced a nine-month jail term.

