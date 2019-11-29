Image copyright Counter Terrorism Policing North East Image caption Safaan Ali started to radicalise his older brother in October 2017

Two brothers who shared extreme terrorist material with each other have been jailed.

Safaan Ali, 18, and Mohammed Shehzad, 21, were found by police to have had banned publications and video on their mobile phones earlier this year.

The pair, from Bradford, pleaded guilty to a total of nine terrorism offences at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

Ali was sent to prison for three-and-a-half years, while Shehzad was given a 15-month sentence.

The court heard Ali, of Fairbank Road, started attempting to radicalise his older brother two years ago.

Prosecutor Denise Breen-Lawton said he sent his sibling an English transcript of a "call to arms" from former Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who died last month, in which the extremist said: "Terrify the enemies of Allah and seek death in the places you expect to find it."

'Chilling documents'

The teenager also passed on documents including various explosives guides, instructions on how to carry out vehicle and knife attacks, details on "target locations" for large-scale attacks, the court heard.

The court heard Shehzad, of Upper Woodlands Road, started to adopt the extremist ideology.

Sentencing them, Judge Tom Bayliss QC described the material as "chilling documents speaking about the killing of innocent people".

"Both of you have the ability, should you choose, to become law-abiding members of the community," he said.

"But instead, regrettably, you have adopted the ideology espoused by the terrorist organisation known as Islamic State."

Shehzad admitted a single charge of disseminating terrorist publications, while Ali pleaded guilty to one count of the same offence and eight of possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

