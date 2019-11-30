Pedestrian injured in Todmorden hit and run on crossing
A 78-year-old pedestrian has been seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run on a zebra crossing.
The man was hit by a car while crossing the A6033 Rochdale Road in Todmorden at 22:40 GMT on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The dark, hatchback car was travelling towards Rochdale and did not stop.
The man received serious but not life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital. Officers are appealing for witnesses.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.