Image copyright Google Image caption The man was crossing the road outside Bridge End Working Men's Club, said police.

A 78-year-old pedestrian has been seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run on a zebra crossing.

The man was hit by a car while crossing the A6033 Rochdale Road in Todmorden at 22:40 GMT on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The dark, hatchback car was travelling towards Rochdale and did not stop.

The man received serious but not life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital. Officers are appealing for witnesses.

