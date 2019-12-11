Image copyright PC Dave Cant Image caption The woman and child were seen walking on the hard shoulder in heavy rain on Tuesday

A woman and a four-year-old child were spotted walking on the M62 motorway after dark and during torrential rain.

The pair, thought to be asylum seekers, were later found at Hartshead Services in West Yorkshire on Tuesday night, after 11 people reported seeing them.

PC Dave Cant said they were first seen just after 17:00 GMT near junction 26 at Chain Bar.

They were eventually found at the services, having walked there to find help.

PC Hart said: "It is thought that the female walked from Chain Bar area on the eastbound carriageway, walking westbound towards traffic in the direction of Hartshead Moor Services.

"Whilst we were searching the hard shoulder in torrential rain, we received a call from staff at the petrol station at the eastbound services to say a female with a small child had come to them asking for help, asking for water."

He said the pair were taken to the police station in Halifax where they were looked after, and social services and immigration were alerted.

PC Cant tweeted a photograph of the poor conditions of the motorway at the time of the incident.

