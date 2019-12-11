Cancer charity founder's fraud trial jury discharged
The jury has been discharged in the trial of a man accused of stealing from a children's cancer charity he founded.
Colin Nesbitt, 58, of Kent Road, Bingley, Bradford, set up Little Heroes Cancer Trust in 2008 after his grandson was diagnosed with a rare cancer.
At his trial at Bradford Crown Court, he had denied fraud charges totalling £345,000, misleading the Charity Commission and the theft of £7,000.
A new trial date has been set for 25 January 2021.
