Police have asked motorists not to come to a quiet country lane in West Yorkshire to have sex.

Officers caught people "engaging in sexual activity" in a vehicle on Lee Lane on the outskirts of Bingley.

The local neighbourhood policing team attended an address following the incident during the evening of 11 December.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Don't come here to have sex. It's not nice for the locals to see."

Police issued a Section 59 warning for anti-social behaviour following the sexual encounter and posted a public plea on Twitter.

The Bradford Telegraph and Argus report that the road is known locally as Lovers Lane.

