A murder investigation is under way after a man was fatally stabbed at a house in Leeds.

Police were called to the property in Dewsbury Road near Hunslet at 17:30 GMT on Thursday where they found the injured 40-year-old victim.

He was taken to hospital but has since died, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

The A653 Dewsbury Road was closed as police investigated the scene, but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police.