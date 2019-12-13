Man arrested after girl dies in crash near Bingley
13 December 2019
A 17-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in West Yorkshire.
The teenager died in hospital after she was struck by a green Skoda Octavia travelling on the B6265 Bradford Road towards Bingley, shortly before 16:00 GMT on Thursday.
A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Police appealed for any witnesses to contact them.