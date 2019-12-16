Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Keith Harrower, also known as Joshua French, died in hospital

A man who died after being stabbed outside a supermarket in Leeds has been named by police.

Keith Harrower, also known as Joshua French, 40, died in hospital after being stabbed outside the Premier supermarket, Dewsbury Road, Beeston, on Thursday.

Two men, aged 33 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody, said West Yorkshire Police.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the force.

Image copyright Ben Lack/YappApp Image caption Mr Harrower was found with stab injuries outside the Premier supermarket on Dewsbury Road

A man, 35, also arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday has been released without charge.

A 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of linked offences of aggravated burglary and robbery has been released on bail, said police.

