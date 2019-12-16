Image copyright West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service shared a picture on Twitter of the damaged black Seat

A driver caused an explosion in his car when he lit a cigarette after spraying air freshener.

He used "excessive" amounts of the aerosol scent before sparking up, according to firefighters.

Gas from the spray ignited, blew out the windscreen and windows and buckled the doors but the man escaped with only minor injuries.

Police said the incident in Halifax on Saturday "could've been worse" and warned people to follow safety advice.

The motorist was in stationary traffic in Fountain Street in the town at about 15:00 GMT on Saturday when the explosion happened.

It was so powerful it caused damage to windows at nearby businesses.

The road was closed while an investigation was carried out by police and the fire service.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the "dramatic" incident was "excessive" air freshener use.

