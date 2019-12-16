Bradford crash: Woman struck by police car on 999 call
A woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a marked police car which was responding to an emergency call.
The 61-year-old pedestrian was struck on Lilycroft Road, near the Cliffe Road junction, in the Manningham area of Bradford at 16:45 GMT.
She has been airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary.
West Yorkshire Police said the crash had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as a matter of routine.
The police car was travelling towards Girlington when the crash happened.