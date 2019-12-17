Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Keith Harrower, also known as Joshua French, died in hospital

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was stabbed outside a supermarket in Leeds.

Keith Harrower, 40, also known as Joshua French, died after being stabbed outside the Premier supermarket on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, on Thursday.

Kearon Barker, 30, of Cardinal Crescent, Beeston, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with murdering Mr Harrower.

He was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

Mr Barker was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

More stories from around Yorkshire

A 33-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder in Leeds on Sunday, remains in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

A man, 35, also arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday was released without charge.

A 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of linked offences of aggravated burglary and robbery has been released on bail, police added.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.