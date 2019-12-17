Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Colin Vasey was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of 17 November

Police officers searching for a missing 81-year-old have found the body of a man in a river.

Colin Vasey was last seen on CCTV walking through Dewsbury in the early hours of 17 November, wearing only a dressing gown and pyjamas.

West Yorkshire Police said divers discovered the body in the River Calder near Horbury Bridge on Tuesday.

Formal identification has yet to take place but Mr Vasey's family has been informed.

Det Ch Insp Fiona Gaffney said: "This wasn't the outcome we were wishing for, but we hope Mr Vasey's family will now have the closure they need and can begin to grieve for Colin.

"I would like to thank all those who have helped in the search for Mr Vasey. The outpouring of support and the response from the public has been nothing short of immense."

