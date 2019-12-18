Image copyright Arlene Lawler Image caption The botched ram-raid caused a fire at the Honley branch of the Co-op

Ram-raiders who tried to steal a cash machine from a shop caused a blaze that gutted the building.

An Audi Q7 car was rammed into the Co-op in Honley, West Yorkshire at about 02:00 GMT but the attempt failed and the thieves fled empty-handed.

Forty firefighters tackled the fire at the store on Westgate.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said "100% of the ground floor" of the two-storey building was engulfed in flames.

West Yorkshire Police said: "The suspects made off empty-handed. The vehicle has since been recovered."

Image copyright Arlene Lawler Image caption The thieves fled empty-handed

A Co-op spokesman confirmed "there was an attempted attack on the ATM" which "resulted in a fire".

"Fortunately no store colleagues or customers were present at the time," the spokesman added.

"CCTV has been shared with the police, who are investigating, and we would ask anyone with information about the incident to come forward."

Image copyright Arlene Lawler Image caption About 40 firefighters were needed to tackle the blaze at the shop

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.