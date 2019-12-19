Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The car Conor Stott-Webster had driven at the time of the crash was later found abandoned

A driver who killed a man in a hit-and-run crash in Bradford has been jailed for 15 months.

Conor Stott-Webster, 25, hit 30-year-old motorcyclist John Naylor on Cottingley Road before colliding with another car and fleeing the scene.

Mr Naylor was left fatally injured after the crash on 3 October 2018.

Stott-Webster admitted causing death by careless driving, dangerous driving and driving while uninsured, at a previous Bradford Crown Court hearing.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption John Naylor was left fatally injured on Cottingley Road following the crash on 3 October 2018

The court heard Stott-Webster had been "showing off" in the car before the collision happened and a passenger had asked him to slow down more than once.

Stott-Webster was said to have panicked after the crash and expressed remorse for what he had done.

However, Mr Naylor's sister Sherron said in a victim impact statement she would never forgive him for leaving her brother to die at the side of the road.

"He's left behind three children and a family that will never be the same without him," she said.

Jailing Stott-Webster, Judge Jonathan Rose revealed Mr Naylor's mother had died about six weeks before the crash and the family was still grieving at the time.

Sgt Fiona Allan, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Our sympathies remain with Mr Naylor's family and I hope they can find some comfort in this outcome."

