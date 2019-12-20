Image copyright Richard Sellers/Press Association Image caption Burrow retired from playing at the end of the 2017 rugby league season

A fund to support former rugby league star Rob Burrow has raised more than £50,000 in 24 hours since he announced he has motor neurone disease (MND).

Leeds Rhinos legend Burrow, 37, won eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups in 17 years with the Super League side.

More than 3,100 donors have given to an online appeal launched on Thursday by the Leeds Rugby Foundation.

The money will support his treatment and his wife and three young children.

Leeds Rhinos tweeted to thank "everyone who has shown their love and support" for Burrow.

Burrow is the club's reserve team coach, having led the Rhinos Academy team for the past two seasons.

He retired from playing at the end of the 2017 season having been capped 15 times by England and playing five Tests for Great Britain.

More stories from Yorkshire

Burrow said: "I'm going to get stuck into it, a bit like my career I was doubted and written off a few times so I'm really positive, taking the challenge and that's the best way to be.

"It was a numbing moment, but a week further on [from the diagnosis] I'm in a decent place."

The fund had passed £65,000 by 10:45 GMT.

MND is a degenerative condition that affects how nerves in the brain and the spinal cord function. There is currently no cure.

Scotland rugby union great Doddie Weir, who revealed in June 2017 that he had been diagnosed with MND, has met Burrow since his diagnosis.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.