Image copyright Google Image caption Police are appealing for dash-cam footage after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash near South Elmsall

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a cyclist was killed in a crash in West Yorkshire.

The crash happened at a roundabout on the A638 Doncaster Road at South Elmsall at about 06:45 GMT.

West Yorkshire Police said the driver of a red Ford Fiesta failed to stop and was later arrested.

The 20-year-old is also suspected of driving while over the legal limit for alcohol or drugs.

No details about the cyclist have yet been released. Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

Sgt Carl Quinn, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: "We are continuing to investigate what has clearly been a very serious incident and road closures are expected to be in place for some time.

"I would urge drivers to bear with us and avoid the area while we conduct necessary inquiries there."