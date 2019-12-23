Image caption The crash happened on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton shortly after midnight

A man has been charged with six counts of attempted murder after a car hit six pedestrians.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday in Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire.

Five of the injured pedestrians have since been released from hospital. A sixth - a man in his 40s - remains in a critical condition.

A 49-year-old man is expected to appear before magistrates in Leeds later on Monday.

