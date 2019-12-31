Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The body of Asghar Badshah was found when police forced their way into the disused building on Commercial Street, Batley

Police have confirmed the identity of a man who was found dead in a former bank in West Yorkshire.

Asghar Badshah, 39, from Bradford, was found when police forced their way into the disused building on Commercial Street in Batley on 29 December.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder have been released under investigation.

A 41-year-old woman was released on bail pending further inquiries.

Det Ch Insp Heather Whoriskey said Mr Badshah was reported missing on 4 December.

She added: "We believe he was last seen in the early hours of 30 November and I would appeal to anyone who has witnessed any suspicious activity in Commercial Street around that time or since to contact my team."

In a statement, the victims's family said: "We pray for justice for Asghar and appeal to the public for any assistance they can provide to the police in this investigation."

The building was previously used by the Yorkshire Bank, but the branch closed in 2016.

Image caption Following the find, police launched a murder investigation

