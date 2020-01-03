Image caption Previous camps have been set up at locations across the city

A council is taking legal action to stop a volunteer-run homeless camp being set up in Leeds because of fears over infections, drug use and fighting.

Homeless Leeds Support Group had plans to pitch dozens of tents in the city centre and provide hot meals and warm clothing for rough sleepers.

It follows similar camps known as "tent city" set up in 2016 and 2019.

Leeds City Council has applied for an injunction because it claims the 2019 camp was a "serious public nuisance".

The authority said the previous settlement, on Castle Street, saw people using drugs and that there was a "serious risk of infection" from discarded used needles and other drug paraphernalia.

It added there was a lack of sanitation, no fresh water facilities and people "urinated and defecated in open areas visible to the public".

But David Hedley, founder of the group, dismissed there had been problems and said the council was doing "very little" to support the homeless.

Mr Hedley, who runs a network of street kitchens, said: "By setting up a temporary camp it gives people a chance to come together, to get a tent and some warm clothes and for them all to be in the same place so they can get assessed and hopefully get the help they need."

He added: "I have repeatedly asked the council's outreach services to come down to the Leeds street kitchen to meet those we are helping and to see what more can be done but nothing has happened."

The authority said it was committed to working with a range of people and organisations to support those in need.

A spokesperson added: "Anyone working independently and outside of the [Leeds Homeless] Charter potentially runs the risk of undermining progress we are making and, in some cases, puts people's ongoing rehabilitation at risk."

