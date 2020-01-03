Image caption Heinz Skyte went to Elland Road for the first time in 1939

A man who fled Nazi Germany and became a lifelong fan of Leeds United has died aged 99.

News of Heinz Skyte's death was disclosed by the club he had supported devotedly for 80 years.

Mr Skyte fled Hamburg weeks after Jewish businesses and synagogues were ransacked on Kristallnacht, the "Night of Broken Glass", in November 1938.

Shortly after arriving in Leeds in February 1939, Mr Skyte and his brother went to watch Leeds play Everton.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of lifelong supporter and Holocaust survivor Heinz Skyte, who has sadly passed at the age of 99 — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 3, 2020

The club said it learned of his death "with deep sadness".

Mr Skyte was given a club shirt and scarf at Elland Road on Saturday 14 December at the match against Cardiff City.

The club's chairman, Andrea Radrizzani, presented Mr Skyte with the gifts in a pitchside ceremony before the game.

During the ceremony Mr Skyte said it was "cold but nostalgic" to be back at Elland Road.

His son, Peter, said: "I feel very proud that he is being honoured and the club have done him proud and hopefully he has done the club proud, too."

Skip Twitter post by @Holocaust_Hud It is with deep regret that our beloved Heinz Skyte MBE, Life President of the Holocaust Survivors’ Friendship Association, has passed away at the age of 99. He will be sadly missed.



His story of escape from Nazi persecution can be found at 👉 https://t.co/X5JsQVgIsK pic.twitter.com/Tqm7S38E74 — Holocaust Exhibition & Learning Centre (@Holocaust_Hud) January 3, 2020 Report

The late Mr Skyte is one of 16 Holocaust survivors and refugees whose stories feature in an exhibition at the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre, based at Huddersfield University.

Here is Mr Skyte's story as recorded by the centre.

Image caption The exhibition at the Huddersfield centre has created several special films for display

