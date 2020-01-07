Image caption Harry Scott lost his fishing magnet which has sentimental value in a canal near Leeds

A boy who lost a fishing magnet given to him by his late father in a canal has been reunited with it after it was fished out of the water.

Harry Scott, 12, from Sheffield lost the magnet in the canal at Woodlesford, near Leeds, on Thursday when the rope slipped from his hands.

It was of sentimental value as his father Mike had died in October.

Leeds Magneteers saw an appeal and recovered it the next day after about 90 minutes using magnets.

Harry said he had been disappointed and upset when he lost his magnet but felt "really happy and very good" after its return.

Harry and his best friend James were on a magnet fishing trip in the canal at Lemonroyd on 2 January.

When the magnet slipped in the water James' dad, Kevin Harrison, helped the boys search unsuccessfully for an hour.

"I initially just contacted [the group] for advice on finding it," Mr Harrison said.

"But I was inundated by people offering to come and help."

Harry's mum, Sharon Scott, said it was "heart-warming" people turned up to help find it.

Harry's father died suddenly of an aneurism at 58.

What is magnet fishing?

Magnet fishers use a strong magnet on the end of a rope to trawl rivers, canals and lakes for metal objects

They pull out scrap metal and discarded rubbish but also may find tools, keys, money and jewellery

Sometimes guns, bombs and stolen property is found and Army bomb disposal teams are regularly called out, according to the Ministry of Defence.

