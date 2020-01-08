Image caption William Henry Smith School caters for children with special educational needs

Claims of historical abuse at a school for children with special educational needs are being reviewed by police.

Thirty ex-pupils at William Henry Smith School in Brighouse received an out-of-court settlement in 2013 over alleged abuse in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

Nobody has ever been convicted over the claims but police said a review of the case was "in its early stages".

The school governors said they were "saddened" by the allegations which "did not lead to any convictions".

One of the former pupils who received a payout said he was both physically and sexually assaulted while attending the school from the age of 12.

He said: "The kind of memory of it is going down the awful long mile-long driveway and just literally crying my eyes out."

Image caption In recent years, the school has received glowing Ofsted reports

He added: "There were a number of times they were trying to force feed me some horrible, horrible food and they'd just throw the table at you."

The former pupil said no charges were brought by police following his allegations.

He said: "As a victim of this I don't know who has been questioned, who has been let off, who has been warned. It's a complete closed shop."

West Yorkshire Police said a number of arrests were made, resulting in "one man being taken to trial and a retrial".

The force said other prosecutions were not able to be brought due to "evidential difficulties".

Det Ch Insp Stuart Bainbridge said: "Those coming forward with historic allegations should feel confident in the knowledge they will be listened to and their allegations will be taken seriously.

"We will seek to prosecute those responsible wherever possible and will always seek to get justice for victims, regardless of the time past."

In a statement, the school said it was "a very different place to how it was 30-40 years ago" and apologised "unreservedly to any former pupils who have have suffered harm in the care of the school at that time".