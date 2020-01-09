Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The seven defendants deny rape and indecent assault in Huddersfield over a 12-year period

A girl was raped in a car by a member of a grooming gang who acted "really rough" despite her crying during the ordeal, a court heard.

Seven men face 12 charges of rape and indecent assault on two girls in the Huddersfield area from 1995 to 2007.

Leeds Crown Court heard one victim, who was then 14 or 15 years old, was given alcohol and drugs by her abusers prior to the attacks.

All seven men deny the charges. The case is set to last five weeks.

The court heard she had previously estimated being forced to have sex with "up to 300 men".

The girl, who gave evidence behind a screen, said one of the accused, Usman Ali, pressured her to have sex in his car despite her objections.

She said: "He was cocky, name calling, I remember him being nasty.

"I was crying during sex, he was acting really rough."

Mr Ali's barrister Stephen Uttley said: "Mr Ali denies having sex with you."

The girl said another defendant, Abdul Majid, had on occasions given her rides in his car but demanded sex.

She said: "I told him I didn't want to have sex, he would get cocky, I'd be left there, he'd kicked me out [of the car] before."

Recalling the alleged abuse with one of the defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, she said: "It was love-bites at first, then oral sex.

"I was off my head on drink and drugs.

"I was drinking because of these men. I was a child, taking drugs they gave me.

"I was drinking whenever they did it to me."

Asked about her police interviews which were shown on video to the court and the numbers of men involved she said: "It could be ten people, one after another while I was crying."

The case continues.

The accused are:

Usman Ali, 34, of Huddersfield, who denies two charges of rape

Banaras Hussain, 39, of Huddersfield, who denies one charge of rape

Abdul Majid, 35, of Huddersfield, who denies two counts of rape

Gul Riaz, 43, of Huddersfield, who denies two counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault

Three other men who cannot be named for legal reasons each deny a count of rape

