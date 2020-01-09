Image copyright Google Image caption Wakefield Coroner's Court heard Mr Casey was repeatedly punched by the brothers Daniel and Ian Ward

The force used against an intruder by two brothers after he threatened their mother may have contributed to his death, an inquest has heard.

Adrian Casey, 50, pointed "a realistic-looking firearm" at the mother of Daniel and Ian Ward after breaking into their home in Leeds.

Wakefield Coroner's Court heard Mr Casey was repeatedly punched by the brothers and died at the scene.

Coroner Jonathan Leach recorded a narrative conclusion.

The inquest was told the brothers had both been arrested and charged with murder following Mr Casey's death on New Year's Day 2018.

However, the charges were dropped when a post-mortem examination was unable to attribute a single, definitive cause of death.

Forensic pathologist Dr Kirsten Hope said Mr Casey, of Seacroft, Leeds, may have died as a result of a blunt force head injury or restraint, heart disease, amphetamine use, or through a combination of these factors.

The court was also told Mr Casey had a brain malformation which may have increased the chances of sudden death.

In a police interview, Ian Ward said: "Obviously he's come into our house and attacked us, waving a gun at my family, so I was defending myself and my family.

"I did not want to kill him."

His brother added he came down from the shower after he heard a commotion and saw Mr Casey holding a gun to his mother's head and demanding money.

He said he believed their actions in restraining him "were justified".

The court also heard the brothers had stopped restraining Mr Casey when it became clear he was no longer struggling.

