Joshua Spencer sent menacing message about MP Yvette Cooper
- 10 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has admitted sending a menacing message about Labour MP Yvette Cooper.
Joshua Spencer, aged 25, of Eddystone Rise, Knottingley, West Yorkshire pleaded guilty to sending the message about the Pontefract, Normanton and Castleford MP on 11 April.
District Judge Marie Mallon, sitting at Leeds Magistrates' Court, told him it was "extremely serious".
The judge ordered probation reports before sentencing Spencer and gave him unconditional bail until 31 January.