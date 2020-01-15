Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were greeted by crowds as they arrived in Bradford

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited Bradford on their first official engagement of the year.

The royal couple arrived in the West Yorkshire city to cheers from hundreds of well-wishers in Centenary Square.

William and Kate were due to visit several projects that promote cohesion in one of the UK's most diverse cities.

The visit is their first official royal engagement since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back from their role as senior royals.

The Cambridges began their visit at Bradford City Hall, where they spoke to young people about life in the city and with local employers helping youngsters to get jobs.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge accepted a flower from local children after her visit to City Hall

Hundreds of well-wishers who turned out to catch a glimpse of the couple erupted into cheers as they left the 19th Century building.

Following the engagement at City Hall, the duke and duchess visited MyLahore's British Asian restaurant, where they met students from Bradford College taking part in an apprenticeship scheme.

They made mango and kulfi milkshakes in the kitchen, under the guidance of operations director Ishfaq Farooq.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge help to make kulfi milkshakes during the visit

Boxer Amir Khan, a friend of the family who own MyLahore, spoke to William about his boxing foundation and mental health in sport.

The duke and duchess then visited the Bradford Khidmat Centre, which is devoted to helping vulnerable members of society from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Their final engagement will see them joining a workshop run by Near Neighbours, an organisation that helps people in diverse communities to get to know each other better, build relationships of trust and improve their neighbourhoods.