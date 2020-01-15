Image copyright PA Image caption Gary McAllister took up the post of assistant manager at Rangers last year

A man has denied punching Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister outside a bar, causing his teeth to go through his lip.

Former midfielder Mr McAllister was allegedly punched in the face on 24 March, Leeds Magistrates' Court heard.

Damien Swan, 33, of Greenmount Terrace, Beeston, Leeds, denied actual bodily harm and was bailed to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 12 February.

Mr McAllister had to go to hospital after the attack in Call Lane.

He was reportedly waiting for a taxi with his wife, Hayley, when the attack happened at about 04:00 GMT.

Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged assault happened on Call Lane, which has many bars, in the city centre

Sending the case to the crown court, District Judge Richard Kitson said the ex-player suffered a "nasty injury".

Mr McAllister, 55, who has 57 caps for Scotland, captained Leeds United in the 1991-92 season when the club won the former First Division championship.

He also captained his country in the Euro '96 finals.

The Leeds legend, who took up the post of assistant manager at Rangers last year, also played at Motherwell, Leicester City, Coventry City and Liverpool in a career that lasted more than two decades.

