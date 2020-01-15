Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption PC Sharon Beshenivsky had been a police officer for just nine months when she was killed

A man thought to be the gang leader of a robbery in which a British police officer was shot dead has been arrested in Pakistan.

West Yorkshire PC Sharon Beshenivsky was killed outside a travel agency in Bradford in 2005 while responding to an armed robbery call.

Piran Dhitta Khan, 71, is believed by police to have been behind the raid.

Mr Khan appeared in court in Islamabad where extradition was discussed. He was remanded in custody until 29 January.

PC Beshenivsky, 38, had only been an officer for nine months when she was shot in the chest on what was her youngest daughter Lydia's fourth birthday.

Her shift partner, PC Teresa Milburn, was also shot but survived.

Three men were jailed for life for her murder, two for manslaughter.

West Yorkshire Police had said alleged gang leader Mr Khan was believed to be on-the-run in Pakistan and was being sought.

A £20,000 reward had been offered for information leading to his capture.

Det Supt Mark Swift, said: "I would like to thank the National Crime Agency in Pakistan and partners who have made this arrest possible.

"This is a major development in this long-running investigation and their assistance in this matter cannot be understated.

"We are continuing to liaise with partners in Pakistan to process Mr Khan's extradition with the intention of returning him to the UK to face court proceedings."