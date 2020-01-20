Image caption Police officer Amjad Ditta is among 16 men charged with sex offences against children

A police officer and 15 other men from Halifax have appeared in court charged with historical sex offences against children aged between 13 and 16.

West Yorkshire PC Amjad Ditta, 35, also known as Amjad Hussain, appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court to face a charge of sexual touching.

He and 15 others are charged with offences against three girls in the Halifax area between 2006 and 2009.

All were given bail and a provisional trial date was set for 14 September.

Mr Ditta, who was attached to West Yorkshire Police's Protective Services Operations, was a serving officer at the time of the offence he has been accused of in 2009.

He was not required to enter a plea but 13 of his co-accused entered not guilty pleas to all the charges that they face.

Nadeem Nassir, 39, who faces charges of rape, supplying a class C drug and making threats to kill, also did not enter a plea.

Khalifa Mughal, 36, charged with six counts of rape, three counts of supplying a class C drug, supply of a class A drug and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, was not required to plead either.

Those charged are:

Vaqaas Abbas, 30, charged with three counts of rape and three offences of supplying a class C drug

Nadeem Adalat, 34, charged with four counts of rape and four counts of supplying a class C drug

Sajid Adalat, 43, charged with rape

Vaseem Adalat, 33, charged with two counts of rape, trafficking and supplying a class C drug

Amjad Ditta, also known as Amjad Hussain, 35, charged with sexual touching

Christopher Eastwood, 45, charged with two counts of rape and two counts of supplying a class C drug

Metab Islam, 46, charged with six counts of rape, six counts of supplying a class C drug, two sexual assaults and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

Mohammed Rizwan Iqbal, 34, charged with rape

Ishtiaq Latif, 32, charged with sexual activity with a child

Asad Mahmood, 33, charged with two counts of rape and trafficking

Arfan Mir, also known as Khalifa Mughal, 36, charged with six counts of rape, three counts of supplying a class C drug, supply of a class A drug and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

Younis Mohammed aka Younis Khan, 34, charged with rape and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent

Nadeem Nassir, 39, charged with rape, supply of a class C drug and making threats to kill

Shahzad Nawaz, 40, charged with rape, supply of a class C drug and making threats to kill

Shazad Nazir, 44, charged with two counts of rape and two counts of supplying a class C drug

Sohail Zafar, 36, charged with rape and supplying a class C drug

