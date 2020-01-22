Image copyright Isa Foltin/Getty Image caption The owners of the Leeds centre (not pictured) said venues used "tongue-in-cheek" humour

An indoor crazy golf course featuring a red light district-themed hole has been granted an alcohol licence, despite objections that the entertainment venue could corrupt young churchgoers.

Ghetto Golf's application for the venue in Walter Street in Leeds met with the disapproval of the nearby Redeemed Christian Church of God.

It was unhappy about the risqué props seen at other Ghetto Golf venues.

Ghetto Golf said children would not be at any risk from the development.

There were dozens of letters opposing the golf course from the church's congregation, according to the Local to the Democracy Reporting Service, with objectors saying it would lead to crime and disorder.

'We don't damage any children'

Speaking at the licensing meeting, pastor Samuel Obafaiye said: "The company that is wanting to come here, we strongly object to. One of the reasons is that we have 80 children under 16 that come to our services each week.

"If they were on other streets away from us, we wouldn't have any problem but the property is too close... we felt it would compromise the ability of our trustees to safeguard our children."

Richard Taylor, representing Ghetto Golf, said there was "tongue-in-cheek humour" at its venues, describing it as "Benny Hill for the 2020s", but rejected the church's claims.

"We don't damage any children - we are a commercial property that operate properly."

He added there were "no windows or opportunities to look in" at the Walter Street venue so children would not be exposed to anything inappropriate.

Councillors granted the licence to serve alcohol, from 10am until 1am.