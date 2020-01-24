Image caption Bradford Council said the teenager "does not feel safe at home"

A boy is being forced to move away from his Bradford home after being "groomed" into organised crime linked to "county lines" drug dealing, his family said.

The teenager, who cannot be identified for safety reasons, said the gang had "made me do some crazy things".

His mother said the family had been "harassed" by criminals and were "let down" by social services and police.

Bradford Council claimed it was working with police to support victims and "ensure perpetrators are dealt with".

In a letter supporting the family's move, police said it was "very difficult to maintain his safety" at his current address because he is a victim of child criminal exploitation.

The youngster had been groomed since age 13. He had been in and out of care, school and a pupil referral unit, and it was during this period he was targeted, his mother believes.

She said her son was regularly reported "going missing" and he would be found hanging out at flats.

"It became typical grooming," she said.

"He has come home with burner phones, jackets, expensive gifts that I haven't bought him.

"I found a machete behind a wardrobe."

Image caption The mother said the family needed to move to "break away" from the criminals

In another letter, the council said the family had their front door kicked down, stones thrown at the window and a car damaged.

"All this in an effort to coerce [the boy] out of the family home to engage in antisocial and criminal activity."

When police and social workers were contacted they had "refused to classify him as a child in need of protection initially, even though I asked for that", the mother said.

She criticised children's services for not "dealing with his education" and the lack of mental health support.

West Yorkshire Police, Bradford Council and the Home Office all said they did not comment on individual cases.

Politics North investigates issues around county lines gangs on BBC One at 10:00 GMT on Sunday 26 January and can be seen afterwards on BBC iPlayer.