Counter-terrorism police arrest man in Bradford

Image caption A number of properties in Sutton Avenue were evacuated

A man has been arrested after counter-terrorism officers raided three homes in Bradford.

An Army bomb disposal unit was called in for support after the "discovery of some items" at one of the properties, police said.

A number of neighbouring houses in Sutton Avenue were evacuated as officers carried out a search.

Police said a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of explosives offences.

The head teacher of a nearby school posted a statement on Facebook that there was no access to Sutton Avenue and that parents may have to pick up children from a different exit.

Richard Woods added: "Having taken advice from police and authorities, there is no danger to school, students or staff."

