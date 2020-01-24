Image caption The inquest heard that Mr Smith was being followed by police moments before a fatal crash

A police car which was following a driver contributed to his death in a high-speed crash, an inquest has found.

Jamie Smith, 21, lost control on a bend while driving at more than 100mph as he was followed by a patrol car on the outskirts of Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

Mr Smith, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from his BMW.

An inquest jury found "the involvement of the police car contributed to Jamie's own actions which contributed to his death".

Mr Smith had picked up a friend from Normanton Police Station at about 23:00 BST on 30 April 2018 and set off at speed along the A655.

The inquest at Wakefield Coroner's Court heard how a police patrol car coming the other way spotted the BMW 335D, did a U-turn and began to follow it.

The BMW reached speeds of more than 100mph while overtaking a number of other cars, before crashing into bollards and a boulder.

'Tried to flee'

Police found cocaine worth more than £2,000 inside the BMW at the scene, the inquest jury heard.

In a narrative conclusion, the jury found Mr Smith knew there were drugs in the car "which is why he tried to flee".

Senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin said: "One of the lessons that shines out in this case is the value of seatbelts.

"We see an astonishing split of what happens when people are wearing seatbelts and when they're not."

Mr Smith's family, who were in court throughout the five-day hearing, were too upset to comment.

After the case, West Yorkshire Police said: "We note the findings of the jury into the inquest into the death of Jamie Smith."

