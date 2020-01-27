Image copyright CPS Image caption A jury took less than three hours to reach a unanimous guilty verdict

A man who raped a University of Leeds student while posing as a private hire driver has been jailed for 12 years.

Muhanad Adem, 29, of Lovell Park Hill, Leeds, picked up the woman who had been on a night out with friends on 13 December 2018.

She typed her address into his mobile phone but he drove in the opposite direction, then stopped and raped her in the back of the car.

Adem, who had denied the charge, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court.

He was convicted last month, when a jury took less than three hours to reach a unanimous guilty verdict.

The court heard how Adem drove off after the attack, but the woman managed to escape through the car window and contact friends telling them what had happened.

Claire MacDonald, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "This was a brutal and opportunistic attack, late at night on a vulnerable young woman, who has been left devastated.

"The impact of sexual violence of this kind goes far beyond any physical injury and its effects for the victim are long-lasting and traumatising.

"I would like to pay tribute to the victim who has displayed immense courage and dignity during the investigation and prosecution. As a result Adem is today beginning a lengthy prison sentence."

