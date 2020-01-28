Image copyright Craig Bell Image caption Craig Bell said these 2013 trainers, which are the same colours as his team Bradford City, look "belting on the foot on away days"

England football team's kitman has come to the aid of a fellow Adidas trainer enthusiast who was faced with selling his collection or being made homeless.

Craig Bell posted on Twitter that he was having to sell some of his beloved trainers to pay £100 owed in rent.

The Bradford City fan, who has amassed 45 pairs over six years, said if he did not pay he would be evicted.

Kitman Pat Frost, also a collector of the trainer brand, spotted his tweet and offered to pay his rent.

Mr Bell said: "Pat is the brightest light. He is a star this country should be proud of."

He added: "He's a complete stranger to me but when I meet him and shake his hand and buy him a pint it will be an absolute honour."

The 29-year-old said he was currently signed off work because of a back fracture and had no friends or family to ask for help, leaving him with no choice but to sell some of his trainers, which he described as "his pride and joy".

Image copyright Craig Bell Image caption These Bern City Series trainer are part of Mr Bell's collection

Image copyright Craig Bell Image caption Mr Bell posted tweeted a picture of himself "stunned and in tears" by Pat Frost's offer

He added: "I know some of the trainers are worth some money and I thought if I'm on the streets where am I going to put all these shoe boxes, so I thought it's the only way I'm going to get the £100 by the end of the day."

Image copyright Craig Bell Image caption The football fan said all his trainers had been worn although he liked to keep some fresh for years before "popping the tags"

Mr Frost said he was a "great believer in what goes around comes around".

"It's just one of those things. If you can help a bloke out [and] I was lucky enough to be in a position to do that," he said.

Mr Bell said being connected with Mr Frost was down to the Adidas community on social media, adding: "Just a love of three stripes, the trainers and what's behind them."

