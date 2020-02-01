Image copyright UGC Image caption According to some reports, the fire started in a bakery

A major fire has broken out close to a retail park in Wakefield, covering the area in thick black smoke.

West Yorkshire Police said firefighters were currently tackling a building at Westgate Retail Park, which is reported to have started in a bakery.

The force said there were no reports of any injuries.

There are a number of road closures in the area and drivers are being advised to find alternative routes, a police spokesperson said.

There are currently 20 fire engines at the scene.

People on social media reported hearing explosions.

